Collection by
Garages
When designing their San Francisco home, the Peters along with architect Craig Steely, decided to innovate the entire...
Michael Johnson’s answer to having little buildable land to work with in his design of Ruth Hiller’s house in Winter...
Gregory Katz proves that three times is a charm with his trio of concrete homes, which challenge the status quo in this...
Richard North, the current owner of Marcel Breuer's 1959 Hooper House II, has altered as little of the original...
This Brick Weave House in Chicago includes a garage that allows the homeowners to have easy access to work on their...
Architect Janna Levitt laser-cut an astral pattern into the garage door of this renovated Toronto home, installing LED...
A dramatic garage addition adds volume to this ranch-style home in Southern California designed by Francisco Garcia.
Just adjacent to the house is Brian Whitlock's small shed which houses many of the tools that he used to build the...