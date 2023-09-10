SubscribeSign In
Monica’s side is more static so she can organize her drawings and work supplies.
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
Ikea bed slats line the lofted bed.
