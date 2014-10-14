Furniture and Film Intersect in a Los Angeles Exhibition

Designer Azadeh Shladovsky collaborates with filmmaker Sayer Danforth on UNSCENE, a film and site-specific installation at her new studio.

In UNSCENE, designer Azadeh Shladovsky and filmmaker Sayer Danforth set out on a road trip throughout the Southwest to capture some of the most unusual and grandest natural environments in the United States in which to integrate her designs. The film and accompanying exhibition of her new pieces debuts Wednesday, October 15, at her new Los Angeles gallery, and runs through November 15. A donation of 50 percent of net sale proceeds from the exhibition will be made to Blind Children Centers.