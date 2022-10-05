SubscribeSign In
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Cutting and rose gardens
A mature Japanese maple was preserved during construction. The way we designed the entry sequence, with the front door not facing the street, but rather facing the Japanese maple tree relates to his concept of ‘entrance transition.’ A mature Japanese maple tree was preserved during the construction.
A path leads past glazing and gravel to the front door.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Stroll up the private walkway to this magical victorian cottage surrounded by gardens and outdoor space.
Front facade garden room punctuated with provincial stone bench.
The pitched roof is a classic Prairie style known of Frank Lloyd Wright's design.
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
