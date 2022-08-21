SubscribeSign In
Project architect William Helm of In*Situ Architecture designed pergolas to provide shade from harsh afternoon light; the structures are distinct from the house itself and can be removed. The arched doorframes and other woodwork in vertical grained fir were all rebuilt to Wright’s original specifications.
A rare architectural gem, the Westhope residence is one of only three Wright-designed structures in Oklahoma.
A wide driveway leads to the restored home, which sits tucked away on a large, shaded lot.
6 Bayberry Drive in Pleasantville, New York, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Amy Via and Todd Goddard of Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate.
The bordered backyard sits nestled into the hillside, offering a secluded city escape.
The lush property also features a Koi pond and Japanese garden just steps away from the main residence.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The fireplace chimney became the stove backsplash and vents the custom exhaust hood.
