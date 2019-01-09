Architect Pamela Jerome shares the challenges of undertaking a three-year renovation remedying decades of damage at Fallingwater: “Over ninety years of water have passed through its stone walls.”
Perched high above Palm Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona, the Norman Lykes House has mahogany walls and built-ins, a curvaceous kitchen, and a crescent-shaped pool.
Designed to sit atop Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain, the Gordon Strong automobile objective was designed to heighten the summit's dramatic views.
The one-level residence sits nestled among a forest of soaring trees and lush landscaping. Though it offers a quiet, remote escape, the home is only a five-minute drive to Nyack and 35 minutes to New York City.
Seeking $1.5M, the nearly 3,000-square-foot Usonian-style home built shortly after the architect’s death was recently restored.
Located just outside Chicago, the 1894 Winslow House offers 5,000 square feet packed with well-preserved built-ins and decorative glasswork.
Samara
Eppstein House
Pratt House
Pratt House
The Pratt House is one of five Usonian-style residences designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in The Acres, a community of homes built in the early ’50s on a 72-acre plot in Galesburg, Michigan.
Frank Lloyd Wright lived and taught for decades at his home, studio, and architecture school, Taliesin, in Spring Green, Wisconsin.
Cinderblock walls, wood paneling, and an en-suite bathroom complete the principal bedroom.
Skylights run across along the ceiling while windows wrap along the sunroom.