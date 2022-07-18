SubscribeSign In
For R.

The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
Each modular cabin is built in the KONGA factory in Lithuania, and can be set up on site in a single day.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
The wood-fired store is from local company Homestead Stove.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Robin Wall, the owner of the tree house, enjoys morning coffee, reading, picnics, and quiet time at the escape.
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
Considering that much of their Los Angeles neighborhood was closed due to Covid-19, Monica’s partner agreed to move with her to residential Torrance. A lover of sports and physical activity, Antony has embraced the move and even gotten involved in motivating Monica’s father to do his physical therapy.
These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
The Buster is a customizable home by Build Tiny, a family-owned business in Katikati, New Zealand. The compact dwelling features a lofty living space, plenty of natural light, and a surprising amount of storage. Sheathed in two-tone corrugated metal, the home can be ordered either finished or unfinished. The basic shell starts at around $35,382, while a turn-key version is priced at $65,228.
"Radical sustainability
The pond off of the living room was designed by Sarah’s landscape studio and installed by Active Landscapes and Ponds.
Technically, this small building is not a tree house, since it’s braced at the ground by supports, but Grey didn’t want to compromise the tree, which “doesn’t have a very long lifespan,” the designer says. “So, I didn’t want to jeopardize however long that tree had with any excess baggage.”
