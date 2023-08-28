SubscribeSign In
The modern structure is in striking contrast to the area’s predominantly traditional homes, including the Kellys’ own Dutch Colonial.
“I designed the pool as a form related to the house, but almost stepping down in scale,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Australia’s strict regulations around pools create challenges to achieve compliance. Here, we have used some timber battens and continuous bluestone paving to connect the pool to the entertaining area.” The garden is planted with drought-tolerant indigenous plants to support local wildlife.
Jari and Anna furnished their patio and backyard with pieces from their furniture line, Skargaarden.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The Heath tiles in the bathroom were hand-selected from boxes of factory seconds.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
A band of windows wraps around the kitchen to bring the outdoors into the kitchen, which is outfitted with Piacere equipment.
The oak island and cupboards offset the kitchen’s black IKEA cabinetry.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
The couple spent six months designing their 1,178-square-foot, two-story home. Its compact size was informed by the existing garage’s 20-foot-by-30-foot footprint and L.A.’s ADU size limit of 1,200 square feet. "We had always planned on designing a compact house, however, having a hard limit to its size was definitely a challenge,
View of living room
On the rare occasion that the weather is chilly, an expansive concrete fireplace can warm up the living area.
Sparse built-in furnishings allow the spaces to be easily reconfigured for different functions. Within the first two years of living here, the owners have used the private courts as bedrooms, home offices, storage, and even as workshops for producing candles and soap for sale.
