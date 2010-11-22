Footbridge / Addition in Cuernavaca

On a gently sloping lot in the middle of a pine forest at the northern edge of Cuernavaca, Mexico, is a family compound with a recent addition conceptualized by local architect Alfredo Raymundo Cano Briceño of T3arc. Linked to the 1,300-square-foot main house by a glass-covered footbridge, the addition, which measures just under 500 square feet, includes three bedrooms and one bathroom for the children, Santiago, Mariano, and Natalia, who range in age from three to eight. Working within a tight budget for owners Fernando and Geny, Cano repurposed pine he had used as framework for previous projects, and covered the exterior with protective clear plastic panels he retrieved from an industrial landfill. Cano says the structure fits well with the surrounding eclectic architecture, which ranges from traditional brick and Spanish colonial–style houses to the postmodern style of the main house. “Mexico’s diversity of architecture makes a perfect disorder,” he says.

Check out the slideshow for images of the project.