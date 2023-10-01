SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gabriel Rojas

Floors

View 7 Photos
The kitchen is anchored by an expansive black island, which pops against the crisp white walls and polished concrete floors.
The kitchen is anchored by an expansive black island, which pops against the crisp white walls and polished concrete floors.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
View Through Center
View Through Center
In the kitchen, a crisp white VOD tap pops against the warm plaster walls.
In the kitchen, a crisp white VOD tap pops against the warm plaster walls.