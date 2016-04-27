A wristband that makes fitness fashionable. Stay focused on your goals and get motivated to be more active with Flex—a slim, stylish device that tracks all-day activity like steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned and active minutes. Flex lets you see how every day is stacking up with LEDs that light up like a scoreboard as you get 20% closer to completing your step, calorie or distance goal. Fitbit Flex automatically tracks how long and how well you sleep—no tapping necessary—so you can monitor your sleep trends without interrupting your nighttime routine. It also includes a silent, vibrating alarm to make your wake-up call more peaceful. Style your Flex tracker with bright accessory bands, or turn it into a fashion piece with our exclusive Flex collection from Tory Burch. To change bands, simply pop the slim Flex tracker out of your wristband and slip it into the accessory that fits your personality. Flex syncs your daily stats to your computer and over 150 leading smartphones, and shows your progress in easy-to-read charts and graphs, to give you the push you need to keep moving toward your goals. Flex fits comfortably around your wrist, is water-resistant, and has a 5-day battery life*, so you can wear it day to night. And with a variety of available accessory bands, you’ll find the right Flex for every occasion.