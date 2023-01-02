Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.