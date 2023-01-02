SubscribeSign In
The new cabinet fronts are from Reform CPH and painted a custom blue-green color. The counters are solid white quartz with a thin profile, paired with black hardware from CB2. The ceiling light is by Cedar &amp; Moss, and Hong added a skylight. “The kitchen doesn't get the best light,” says Hong. “It has one window facing the street, but there's a plant right in front of it. So, we popped that skylight in there to bring in more natural light.”
The custom kitchen millwork was fabricated by Brooklyn-based Robert Russell Design. Caesarstone, concrete, and marble comprise the backsplash and counter surfaces.
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
Grayish-green cabinets introduce one of the two main colors in the space. The white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a clean, minimal aesthetic.
New Kitchen detail
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
