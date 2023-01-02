Flat face
The new cabinet fronts are from Reform CPH and painted a custom blue-green color. The counters are solid white quartz with a thin profile, paired with black hardware from CB2. The ceiling light is by Cedar & Moss, and Hong added a skylight. “The kitchen doesn't get the best light,” says Hong. “It has one window facing the street, but there's a plant right in front of it. So, we popped that skylight in there to bring in more natural light.”
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.