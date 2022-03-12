New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Hess combined a John Boos butcher-block table with a piece carved by local wood sculptor Vince Skelly to create a sculptural kitchen island. "As soon as [Skelly] brought that in there, [Charlie and Todd's] little daughter hopped up on it and owned it. So, that's where she hangs out in the kitchen," says Hess.
Bedrosians tile covers the walls and floor, with sconces by Kelly Wearstler for Visual Comfort and California Faucets.
Designed in 1961, this single-story home has walls of stone, exposed beams, and a cozy living area with a double-sided fireplace.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The new powder room has Blackthorn wallpaper from Morris &amp; Co, which was chosen for how its green and pink palette “bridges” the other spaces in the home, says Kara. Beckham Double Sconces from Visual Comfort flank a Tufa Modern Mirror from Scout and Nimble, over a marble sink.
In the dining room, the original steel window mullions were painted Farrow and Ball's Radicchio red, along with the railings and stairs below. The dining table is vintage David Naylor, and the chairs are vintage Danish modern with custom upholstery in Ghanaian textiles.
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
Jason and Laura Miller-Smith tapped Cover Architecture and EEK Studio to update their Buff and Hensman midcentury home with custom casework, ribbed glass, and a grand fireplace while staying true to the original plans.
The terrazzo floors help to lighten and brighten the space. For furnishings, Samuel deftly mixes custom pieces with mass-market finds, combining a solid brass sconce from Dylan Grey and the Simple Dresser from Kalon Studios with an Anthropologie bed and CB2 side table.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
The bathroom walls and shower stall are lined with pink glass tile from Fireclay, while the terrazzo tiles on the floor are from Ann Sacks. The brass fixtures are by Graff. The medicine cabinets are from Robern.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
