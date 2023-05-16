SubscribeSign In
Collection by Elaine Armstrong

Fireplaces

The braai area can be used for cooking over the open fire, or lounging in summer or winter, thanks to a built-in couch beside the firebox. “It's such a beautiful place to sit. In the summer when it's warm, I read my book and bring a glass of wine,” says Bonnie. “We are spending a lot of time now in the winter there, too, because it's just so cozy.”
The living room features furnishings from Erminia’s collection—including vintage lounge chairs and a custom sofa—mixed in with selections from the architects, such as a Bob coffee table from Poltrona Frau, and a Nala rug and throw pillows by Mkt. A STI Magnum LaRoche porcelain slab from Stone Tile surrounds a H38DF fireplace by Montigo.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
