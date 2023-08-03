A family room on the second floor gets dappled light. Coco, the resident pet, looks out into the tree-shaded shaded garden
Ana Smud’s studio is in downtown Buenos Aires, yet she also has a home office with built-in bookshelves and a long narrow desk.
The kitchen cabinets are made of incienso wood, and the countertops and backsplash are made of Carrara marble.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
Ted Power and Honora Dunham’s home sits in an area with some light industrial and commercial buildings in Long Island City, New York. A wood-burning stove from MF Fire and a West Elm couch cozy up the living room.
The architects replaced a traditional wall with a glass extension that floods the kitchen with natural light.
In the summer, friends frequently come over for outdoor meals, and the couple's daughter enjoys scooting around on her balance bike.
Their bathroom has floor-to-ceiling sage tiles in the shower, coordinating with the green shade used in the kitchen.
Bromic’s Platinum Electric heater features a fully-enclosed heater body and is made of durable stainless steel that can withstand the elements, paired with a slim form that echoes the heating used in the lounge and dining areas.
The 75-square-foot grilling zone is open to the elements, and so a different approach to heating was needed. The Bromic Platinum Electric heater was chosen for its durability.
“We like to approach the design of outdoor living spaces similarly to the indoor living space,” says Clifton. “Using a mix of forms, textures, and finishes adds depth and interest while ensuring that the outdoor space feels like an extension of the home rather than a separate entity.”
Board-formed concrete retaining walls double as ramps from the deck to the garden’s highest point.
The master bathroom with a built-in tub.
Floor Plan of Bangkok Apartment by Suphasidh Architects