SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sissing

fireplace

View 18 Photos
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
Solid timber windows add warmth to every room. The solid timber flooring in the living/dining area provides additional character.
Solid timber windows add warmth to every room. The solid timber flooring in the living/dining area provides additional character.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
Main living space
Main living space
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
The living, dining, kitchen space was originally multiple levels which segregated the rooms too much. We open up walls and brought everything to the same level for one cohesive space. The fireplace features waxed, blackened steel panels.
The living, dining, kitchen space was originally multiple levels which segregated the rooms too much. We open up walls and brought everything to the same level for one cohesive space. The fireplace features waxed, blackened steel panels.
A built-in cabinet of straight grain Douglas fir separate the sleeping area from the bathroom.
A built-in cabinet of straight grain Douglas fir separate the sleeping area from the bathroom.
The exposed Douglas fir timber framework supports the addition.
The exposed Douglas fir timber framework supports the addition.
Douglas fir lines the walls of the entryway. A narrow striped rug adds texture to the white-painted wooden floor from Dinesen.
Douglas fir lines the walls of the entryway. A narrow striped rug adds texture to the white-painted wooden floor from Dinesen.
Axel sits on the staircase, which like all the internal and external cladding in the house is made from Douglas fir.
Axel sits on the staircase, which like all the internal and external cladding in the house is made from Douglas fir.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.