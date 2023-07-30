Fireplace
Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains, "We struck a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building."
Masi used the same gray slate for the exterior and the fire surround, which boasts a custom wood inset by K. Romeo Inc. The living room also features a custom area rug by SandH Rugs, a Charles sofa by B&B Italia, a pair of PK22 leather chairs by Poul Kjærholm from Fritz Hansen, and an Obi coffee table and tray by Lumifer.
