SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Diana Freeman-Baer

Fireplace

View 26 Photos
Horner replaced the dysfunctional, closed storage with custom, open shelving that now connects the kitchen to the entry, increasing natural light and sightlines around the house.
Horner replaced the dysfunctional, closed storage with custom, open shelving that now connects the kitchen to the entry, increasing natural light and sightlines around the house.
A Les Blakebrough ceramic urn punctuates the concrete fireplace.
A Les Blakebrough ceramic urn punctuates the concrete fireplace.
Myers designed a new built-in bookcase that floats in the wall. The color and style of the built-in match the kitchen cabinets, helping to integrate the spaces and create flow. The L.A. Rivera sectional from Croft House is paired with a stripe rug from Hem and a Scamp coffee table from Blu Dot.
Myers designed a new built-in bookcase that floats in the wall. The color and style of the built-in match the kitchen cabinets, helping to integrate the spaces and create flow. The L.A. Rivera sectional from Croft House is paired with a stripe rug from Hem and a Scamp coffee table from Blu Dot.
CH25 chairs by Carl Hansen, a Flexform sofa, and a Gan rug outfit the cozy, uncluttered living room.
CH25 chairs by Carl Hansen, a Flexform sofa, and a Gan rug outfit the cozy, uncluttered living room.
Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains, "We struck a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building."
Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains, "We struck a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building."
Masi used the same gray slate for the exterior and the fire surround, which boasts a custom wood inset by K. Romeo Inc. The living room also features a custom area rug by SandH Rugs, a Charles sofa by B&amp;B Italia, a pair of PK22 leather chairs by Poul Kjærholm from Fritz Hansen, and an Obi coffee table and tray by Lumifer.
Masi used the same gray slate for the exterior and the fire surround, which boasts a custom wood inset by K. Romeo Inc. The living room also features a custom area rug by SandH Rugs, a Charles sofa by B&amp;B Italia, a pair of PK22 leather chairs by Poul Kjærholm from Fritz Hansen, and an Obi coffee table and tray by Lumifer.
The best-known furnishings made by Sticotti’s studio are bookshelves suspended from a wooden rail. They appear in the second-floor living room.
The best-known furnishings made by Sticotti’s studio are bookshelves suspended from a wooden rail. They appear in the second-floor living room.
Inside, the home is full of original details—all of which was recently restored for a new generation of owners. Such details shown here include terrazzo floors, kiln-dried posts and beams, locally made walnut bookshelves, copper fireplace surround, and level-5 plaster walls.
Inside, the home is full of original details—all of which was recently restored for a new generation of owners. Such details shown here include terrazzo floors, kiln-dried posts and beams, locally made walnut bookshelves, copper fireplace surround, and level-5 plaster walls.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
Glass, steel, concrete, and wood mingle throughout the interiors, presenting a refined aesthetic.
Glass, steel, concrete, and wood mingle throughout the interiors, presenting a refined aesthetic.
The architects designed the home’s expansion with the knowledge that the owners plan to continue the renovation when their budget allows it. "We wanted to put everything in the right place so it doesn’t have to be undone later," says Corti.
The architects designed the home’s expansion with the knowledge that the owners plan to continue the renovation when their budget allows it. "We wanted to put everything in the right place so it doesn’t have to be undone later," says Corti.
Now a gorgeous vanity set-up steals the show, with the sink and taps, both from Rogerseller, mounted on an over-sized mirror layered over wood shelving. The light is the MegaBulb pendant from Great Dane.
Now a gorgeous vanity set-up steals the show, with the sink and taps, both from Rogerseller, mounted on an over-sized mirror layered over wood shelving. The light is the MegaBulb pendant from Great Dane.

6 more saves