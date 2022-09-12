SubscribeSign In
y
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Fire pits

View 4 Photos
The group continued the weathered steel elements throughout the landscape, designed by friend Catherine Howell, such as in the planter beds at the “afternoon” patio, which faces West.
The group continued the weathered steel elements throughout the landscape, designed by friend Catherine Howell, such as in the planter beds at the “afternoon” patio, which faces West.
Sharmila worked with the architects to establish a crisp aesthetic that wasn’t too precious or fancy. For Chandra’s one request, “he wanted one of those Big Ass <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Fans in the living room,” says Sharmila. (He didn’t get his wish.) </span>
Fans in the living room,” says Sharmila. (He didn’t get his wish.)