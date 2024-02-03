SubscribeSign In
Collection by Lauren Krauskopf

Feb 3

The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
Not only is green Daniel’s favorite color, but the green in the sun room also references the greening of the copper cathedral room. “It sort of pulls the outside in, in a way,” says Fohring.
Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
