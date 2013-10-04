Favorites from Fog Linen Work

We first discovered Fog Linen while covering two online shops we love, Brook Farm General Store and Horne, that carry their napkins. Upon a visit to the Fog Linen Work site itself, we realized just how great their stuff really is and discovered a bevy of non-linen offerings we loved too! Clean, natural, and beautiful. What more could you want? Here, we've chosen just nine of of our favorites from the shop and trust us, it wasn't easy to choose.