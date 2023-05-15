SubscribeSign In
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
The bathroom cleverly functions as both a private and public space, thanks to a sliding wall that closes off the bathtub and Linden's vanity.
Khoi describes the split bathroom as the ideal example of the home’s “public/private dichotomy.” A door turns it from a full bath into a powder room.
