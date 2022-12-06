A grand glimpse of what was to come, framing for the wall to wall glass sliders that will open to the expansive deck and NW cornered clerestory windows to take in the entire horizon as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean.
Outdoor shower
Custom Shaker style black cabinet with Carrara marble top, Rohl antique brass faucet, Ian Fowler Bistro Single Light sconces, classic Subway tile.
Primary ensuite bath and enclosed full shower. Brizo Litze Lugo showerhead and Brizo Litze double rotating towel hooks.