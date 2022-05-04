Favorites
“Umberto was a rationalist in his own way: outside the box,” Maria writes. “Like Le Corbusier, he would then let off steam with colors. One wonders, why a skylight at the entrance when there is a bay window right in the middle of the living room that provides all of the light that you could possibly need? To him, it’s yet another ploy to show the importance of light in activating surfaces and colors.”
“For Umberto, there was never enough light,” writes Maria. “The southwest-facing wall is the perfect example. He first pierced it with a large bay window in the middle. Then he added two ‘portholes,’ but it wasn’t enough.” She continues: “He also cut the vertical surface further up so that the ceiling does not rest on a wall but a dematerialized surface. The light reverberates on the varnished ceilings from that strip of windows.”
“When you are photographing architecture, you need to know the theory and the history very well. But at the same time, I like to feel free to picture whatever I notice and whatever seems very important in a space, not only the design pieces,” Martin says. She and Paleari shot the space as they found it, including taking portraits of Maria. “She’s sweet, but very tough,” Martin says of her subject.
Much of the original furniture remains in the home, including wooden bookshelves set into concrete room dividers. “I find the way he resolved the corners with obtuse angles quite beautiful,” writes Maria. “He used the same detail for both the table and the bookcase. The photographers were drawn to the materials in addition to the form of the furnishings. “I love all the materials inside the house, especially those that were used by Riva to create the furniture,” says Francesco Paleari, who with Allegra Martin shot the apartment for the first time in decades for the book.