All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
VOLA towel-warming rails climb the wall next to a custom-designed soaking tub crafted in Japan out of hinoki wood, or Japanese cypress.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR/Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
In the bathroom, a skylight above the shower lets the light pour in.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
Louver doors in the shower provide privacy while allowing strips of light to filter in.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.