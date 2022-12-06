In the kitchen, a sliding glass door provides direct access to a large adjacent terrace.
Shaped like a cross, this four-cornered villa offers four different views of its location on an island in Finland. Avanto Architects created a black exterior, dotted with large windows, to make it invisible from the nearby lake.
Designed by Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter for a family of four, the Split View Mountain Lodge is a holiday home near the village of Geilo, Norway. The main volume splits out to form additional annexes that frame individual views of the surrounding mountains.
The interior measures 1,290 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open living-kitchen area.
A built-in firepit on the deck is shielded from the elements by the roof overhang.
The simplicity in massing and material create a sculptural blocking of interior and exterior spaces.
A custom-designed wood dining table is surrounded by chairs acquired at Saint-Michel Flea Market in Montreal. IKEA pendant lamps decorate the space.
A custom made wine glass and pot holder hangs above the island.
The kitchen is framed by two white walls which link to the adjoining spaces.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.