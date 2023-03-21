SubscribeSign In
1933 Bialetti Moka coffeemaker introduced.
Architectural designer Ben Warwas converted a compact, two-car garage behind a 1,440-square-foot front house into a 400-square-foot accessory dwelling unit in Los Angeles.
In front, a patterned brick pathway leads through a cactus garden to the main entrance, which is marked by a low, horizontal facade with wooden accents and splashes of color. The orange-red overhang is inspired by a torii (a traditional gateway to a Japanese Shinto shrine).
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Architect Grant Straghan, founder of DeDraft, designed an aluminum extension in London’s Walthamstow area for a librarian and an illustrator who had lived in the old terrace house for several years before they were ready to move forward with an expansion. After learning about the clients’ affinity for green, Straghan selected a pale-toned paint to decorate the exterior in the residents’ favorite color.</span>
Both cabins are elevated on wooden pillars about 260 feet above sea level.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
Rich, dark concrete panels and colorfully dispersed windows wrap the exterior in varying permutations.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
The bright orange tone of the front door matches the color of the accent wall in the living room, connecting the exterior and the interior of the ADU.
