Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
l
Collection by
Lynn Feingold
Favorites
View
5
Photos
Architect Paul R. Williams sitting across the table from a client in 1952. Photo by Julius Shulman, courtesy of © J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
Suuronen envisioned the unit as the evolution of the Nordic cabin, crafting it with sleek, rounded curves to evoke minimalist, modern flair.
The Futuro House is a spaceship-like tiny home originally conceived by Finnish designer Matti Suuronen in 1968 as a portable ski chalet. Today, there are less than 70 Futuros left in existence.
Share