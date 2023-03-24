SubscribeSign In
A large concrete patio encloses the sparking pool, offering plenty of space to entertain.
In addition to the spa-inspired bath, the suite also has a walk-in closet and private balcony.
Original walnut walls continue to the upper-level living room, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool in the backyard. The primary suite awaits down the hall.
A bright and airy kitchen is located adjacent to the main great room and comes with custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and all new high-end appliances.
5614 Sweetbriar Circle in Savannah, Georgia, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Kelli Weis of Sotheby's International Realty.
