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The living area features deuling patios on either side, which help extend the livable space outdoors. The couch is custom from Del Rey Upholstery in Los Angeles.
The living area features deuling patios on either side, which help extend the livable space outdoors. The couch is custom from Del Rey Upholstery in Los Angeles.
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The eat-in kitchen island was fabricated by local Portland company <a href="http://www.ecology-usa.com">Ecology</a>.
The cabin is clad in budget-friendly Hardie in a board and batten pattern, painted in Benjamin Moore's Iron Ore.
The cabin is clad in budget-friendly Hardie in a board and batten pattern, painted in Benjamin Moore's Iron Ore.
Interior designer Maggie Smith worked with architect Joshua Masterson to build a weekend cabin for herself and her daughter on Whidbey Island, a short drive and ferry ride from Seattle.
Interior designer Maggie Smith worked with architect Joshua Masterson to build a weekend cabin for herself and her daughter on Whidbey Island, a short drive and ferry ride from Seattle.
The upper-level playroom contains four sets of built-in bunkbeds to house children of many generations who often visit the cabin. "We wanted to have a second living room, but for the kids,
The upper-level playroom contains four sets of built-in bunkbeds to house children of many generations who often visit the cabin. "We wanted to have a second living room, but for the kids,
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
Outside the dining area and kitchen, Cor-Ten steel columns support a deep roof overhang. “The building is open and accessible on multiple sides, recalling a pavilion where you might gather in a park,” Shaw says. “Rather than front doors defining entry or exit points, there’s porosity.”
Outside the dining area and kitchen, Cor-Ten steel columns support a deep roof overhang. “The building is open and accessible on multiple sides, recalling a pavilion where you might gather in a park,” Shaw says. “Rather than front doors defining entry or exit points, there’s porosity.”
“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
Graci works from home so she turned a former closet in the living room into an office. “I always get frustrated at how inefficient closets are,” she says, noting how the very top of the space is difficult to access because doors are usually so much lower than the ceilings. Andrew designed and built a custom workstation for her, which takes advantage of the full width and height of the nook and has a surface that can be collapsed into the desk.
Graci works from home so she turned a former closet in the living room into an office. “I always get frustrated at how inefficient closets are,” she says, noting how the very top of the space is difficult to access because doors are usually so much lower than the ceilings. Andrew designed and built a custom workstation for her, which takes advantage of the full width and height of the nook and has a surface that can be collapsed into the desk.
In the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, Graci Mills, an architect and founder of Go Bang! Studio, and her partner Andrew Keck, an SNL prop master and founder of The Fabrication Shop, renovated a narrow and long two-bedroom apartment into a live-work space that balances privacy and openness.
In the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, Graci Mills, an architect and founder of Go Bang! Studio, and her partner Andrew Keck, an SNL prop master and founder of The Fabrication Shop, renovated a narrow and long two-bedroom apartment into a live-work space that balances privacy and openness.
The dry stonewall construction contrasts with the smooth finish on the passage separating the two houses, and "creates tension,
The dry stonewall construction contrasts with the smooth finish on the passage separating the two houses, and "creates tension,
The palette of the Hebridean skies and mountains complements the Stephens’ choice of Siberian larch cladding for the house and aluminum for both a guest house and the stables for their horse, Dram.
The palette of the Hebridean skies and mountains complements the Stephens’ choice of Siberian larch cladding for the house and aluminum for both a guest house and the stables for their horse, Dram.

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