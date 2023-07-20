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Graci works from home so she turned a former closet in the living room into an office. “I always get frustrated at how inefficient closets are,” she says, noting how the very top of the space is difficult to access because doors are usually so much lower than the ceilings. Andrew designed and built a custom workstation for her, which takes advantage of the full width and height of the nook and has a surface that can be collapsed into the desk.
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