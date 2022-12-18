SubscribeSign In
With clever storage and a retractable skylight, a London apartment designed by metalworker and owner Simone ten Hompel and Roger Hynam of Rogeroger Design Solutions feels larger than its 576 square feet. The team worked in a uniquely collaborative way, with Ullmayer Sylvester planning the space, Hynam creating the built-in storage and the kitchen island, and ten Hompel making models and scrawling on the wall to better envision their proposals. The kitchen island features a compact cooktop by Whirlpool and an integrated drainboard incised into the countertop for easy cleaning.
"We used three-quarter-inch Baltic birch plywood with a water-based polyurethane finish for all of the custom woodwork,
The new kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator behind the paneling, a multi-functional oven and induction cooktop, and a stainless-steel sink with integrated cutting boards. “The induction stove top was carefully chosen because it's a durable glass top and it's very efficient,” says Jones. “It's also spatially efficient because you can put a cutting board on top of it, or prepare food on top of it.”
A refrigerator, drawers, and storage space are cleverly tucked into the side of the staircase.
"Objects placed within the open shelving provide additional pops of color and interest, and compliment the closed storage on the opposite side."
From the living room, the narrow apartment stretches back into the sleeping quarters by way of a compact kitchen that packs all the needs of a home chef against one wall.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Pine plywood sourced from Specialised Panel Products has been fitted between the dining rafters and under the kitchen rafters, as well as in door frames throughout the ground floor.
The material palette was investigated early on, along with a variety of layout options. The end product reflected both the homeowner’s style and the unique character of the home.
Interlocking light and dark hardwood flooring fit right in with the vintage aesthetic of this small flat in Katowice, Poland.
Floor Plan of Chicago Coach House by Studio Becker Xu
The living room steps down to mitigate the difference between the backyard's level and provide three-step access for the family, who enjoy spending time playing and entertaining outside.
