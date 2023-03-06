SubscribeSign In
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
A Stûv wood-burning stove in the living room provides heat for the net-zero home. (Solar panels supply electricity.) Four equal-size rooms are separated by barn doors that allow for a circular flow through the house when left open. “Our dogs love it,” says David. A recent painting by Mark hangs on the door between the living room and bedroom but might soon be swapped out. “The idea is that I can make a piece in the studio, put it up and live with it for a while, and then change it for something new,” says Mark.
Cedar and Steel
Flat-front maple cabinetry and a soapstone counter keep the kitchen backdrop simple.
