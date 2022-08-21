Plan your kitchen according to your needs. Here, Rejuvenation's Emery pot rack hangs near a West Slope pot filler. Open shelving set on Multi brackets gives easy access to everyday tools—as do baskets and bins below the island. A darker color on the island paired with lighter cabinets gives the space a sense of airy openness. And the entire ensemble, including the Blaine pendant lighting, demonstrates how modern touches can update a traditional home. “Blaine’s shape and profile are a nod to midcentury styles but updated,” says Dublin of the design. “It’s a play of mixed materials with glass supporting an elegant, angled metal shade—casting a warm glow both above and below the fixture. Blaine gives off beautiful, all-around light and can fit into many spaces.”