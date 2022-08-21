Favorites
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
If you decide to mix finishes, Dublin advises choosing one finish for a statement element—such as the pendants over the kitchen island—and a contrasting finish for smaller elements, such as cabinet hardware, shelving, or rail systems. Here, Ormandy pendants and Blair faucet are in aged brass, which contrasts with the oil-rubbed bronze of the cabinet hardware, shelving, and pot rack.
Rejuvenation offers collections that use the same design language and finishes across lighting, hardware, and plumbing to allow you to create a cohesive look in your home. In this kitchen, Blair pendants and sconces have been paired with Blair shelving, Blair cabinet hardware and Blair faucets to create a kitchen with strikingly geometric elements inspired by 1940s industrial design.
Plan your kitchen according to your needs. Here, Rejuvenation's Emery pot rack hangs near a West Slope pot filler. Open shelving set on Multi brackets gives easy access to everyday tools—as do baskets and bins below the island. A darker color on the island paired with lighter cabinets gives the space a sense of airy openness. And the entire ensemble, including the Blaine pendant lighting, demonstrates how modern touches can update a traditional home. “Blaine’s shape and profile are a nod to midcentury styles but updated,” says Dublin of the design. “It’s a play of mixed materials with glass supporting an elegant, angled metal shade—casting a warm glow both above and below the fixture. Blaine gives off beautiful, all-around light and can fit into many spaces.”
To make an open-plan kitchen and dining area feel both connected and distinct, Dublin suggests using lighting from the same collection, but with different finishes—or furniture with the same materials, but different designs (like these Rye stools at the island and Kelso chairs under Rejuvenation’s new Oatfield table). Another new piece, the Illingsworth rug under the table creates a visual separation between the dining area and the kitchen.