The home is clad in stucco, which is an extremely fire-resistant material. The front door is made from mahogany, which is durable and matches the gate.
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
By merging typical Saigon architectural and stylistic details, architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio created a space that brings family together. Stacking roof layers, open flowering balconies, and an alleyway that serves as a living room, dining room, and outdoor playground are all filled with colorful, rich materials. Inside Saigon House, reclaimed and second-hand furniture lend history and spirit to the home. With so many small interior rooms and divisions between spaces, the addition of a net ceiling brings openness to the back alleyway, where the family often gathers to eat dinner. Not only does the net allow for ventilation and light, but it offers a place to play for the children, who love to climb and lounge above their parents.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
The bedroom opens to the outside thanks to oversized glass sliders.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
"In this project, we got so much benefit out of this 'secret garden' for the master suite along with all of these environmental benefits that the residents were excited to embrace. It's one of the pieces we are happiest about," says architect Jonathan Feldman.
The literal and figurative centerpiece of the house is the atrium, through which light filters into the rest of the house year-round.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
The Kitchen and Loft
