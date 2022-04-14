SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Carol Ellison

Favorites

View 83 Photos
Shades by the Shade Store hang in the living room.
Shades by the Shade Store hang in the living room.
Floor Plan of The Rambler by Best Practice Architecture
Floor Plan of The Rambler by Best Practice Architecture
Tile selections include Bedrosian “Makoto” 2x8 tile in Shoji White and Ceramica “Graph” Tile in GP022.
Tile selections include Bedrosian “Makoto” 2x8 tile in Shoji White and Ceramica “Graph” Tile in GP022.
There was previously a connected primary bathroom and full hall bath. The remodel enlarged the primary bathroom, and converted the hall bath to a powder bathroom, as a second full bathroom was added downstairs.
There was previously a connected primary bathroom and full hall bath. The remodel enlarged the primary bathroom, and converted the hall bath to a powder bathroom, as a second full bathroom was added downstairs.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
Custom oak cabinetry defines the kitchen from the adjacent dining room. Terra cotta toned grout in the Bedrosian ‘Makoto’ tile backsplash is a hint of color, alongside the Ago “Kirkus” Chandelier in Terra Cotta above the table. A folding glass door now opens to the new exterior deck.
Custom oak cabinetry defines the kitchen from the adjacent dining room. Terra cotta toned grout in the Bedrosian ‘Makoto’ tile backsplash is a hint of color, alongside the Ago “Kirkus” Chandelier in Terra Cotta above the table. A folding glass door now opens to the new exterior deck.
Before: The entry with the stairs on the left.
Before: The entry with the stairs on the left.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
Before: Rachel Lauter and Sean Vanaman bought this Seattle home in 2020. It was built in 1953, with a total of 2800 square feet. The exterior door to the left led to the kitchen, and was exchanged for a window in the remodel.
Before: Rachel Lauter and Sean Vanaman bought this Seattle home in 2020. It was built in 1953, with a total of 2800 square feet. The exterior door to the left led to the kitchen, and was exchanged for a window in the remodel.
The house presents an unassuming facade to the street, blending in with the neighborhood. Despite its boldly alter-native plan, it doesn’t stray far from the quintessential L.A. vernacular. “The quotidian look is a stucco box with an asphalt shingle roof,” says Freyinger. “Here you go. It’s a stucco box with an asphalt shingle roof.”
The house presents an unassuming facade to the street, blending in with the neighborhood. Despite its boldly alter-native plan, it doesn’t stray far from the quintessential L.A. vernacular. “The quotidian look is a stucco box with an asphalt shingle roof,” says Freyinger. “Here you go. It’s a stucco box with an asphalt shingle roof.”
An existing garage was converted into an ADU. Its folding glass wall opens to the backyard, allowing the extra kitchen to be put to use for outdoor entertaining.
An existing garage was converted into an ADU. Its folding glass wall opens to the backyard, allowing the extra kitchen to be put to use for outdoor entertaining.
In the living/dining area, a Sitka sofa from Article joins coffee tables from HD Buttercup and an Eames lounge.Thonet Era chairs surround a Saarinen table.
In the living/dining area, a Sitka sofa from Article joins coffee tables from HD Buttercup and an Eames lounge.Thonet Era chairs surround a Saarinen table.
A vaulted roof over the center of the home caps a showstopping kitchen. “Instead of everyone gravitating to the hearth,” says Freyinger, “the center of the house is the focus of attention. Everything—the airflow, the people—converges there.” The white-washed OSB millwork is by MasonHaus, and the appliances are from Miele.
A vaulted roof over the center of the home caps a showstopping kitchen. “Instead of everyone gravitating to the hearth,” says Freyinger, “the center of the house is the focus of attention. Everything—the airflow, the people—converges there.” The white-washed OSB millwork is by MasonHaus, and the appliances are from Miele.

63 more saves