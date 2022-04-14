Favorites
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
The house presents an unassuming facade to the street, blending in with the neighborhood. Despite its boldly alter-native plan, it doesn’t stray far from the quintessential L.A. vernacular. “The quotidian look is a stucco box with an asphalt shingle roof,” says Freyinger. “Here you go. It’s a stucco box with an asphalt shingle roof.”
In the living/dining area, a Sitka sofa from Article joins coffee tables from HD Buttercup and an Eames lounge.Thonet Era chairs surround a Saarinen table.
A vaulted roof over the center of the home caps a showstopping kitchen. “Instead of everyone gravitating to the hearth,” says Freyinger, “the center of the house is the focus of attention. Everything—the airflow, the people—converges there.” The white-washed OSB millwork is by MasonHaus, and the appliances are from Miele.
