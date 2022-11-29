SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Approaching the home from above, guests encounter a green roof that feels united with the landscape beyond. The entry sequence presents purposefully framed views that hide and reveal the lake.
Approaching the home from above, guests encounter a green roof that feels united with the landscape beyond. The entry sequence presents purposefully framed views that hide and reveal the lake.
On the first floor, architectural panels from Madera define a corridor and create a volume to house the mudroom, powder room, office, and wet bar. Each wood component was CNC-fabricated and finished in Belgium to the precise specifications of the design. “All of the panels were custom fabricated, so we were able to specify exact panel sizes based on as-built dimensions and each panel was divided into equal veneer widths,” explains architect Ian Starling. “We have never had this level of control before and I think the results are subtle but stunning.”
On the first floor, architectural panels from Madera define a corridor and create a volume to house the mudroom, powder room, office, and wet bar. Each wood component was CNC-fabricated and finished in Belgium to the precise specifications of the design. “All of the panels were custom fabricated, so we were able to specify exact panel sizes based on as-built dimensions and each panel was divided into equal veneer widths,” explains architect Ian Starling. “We have never had this level of control before and I think the results are subtle but stunning.”
The slim, steel staircase is designed to allow maximum light and sight-lines.
The slim, steel staircase is designed to allow maximum light and sight-lines.