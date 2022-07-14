Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
Illustration by Peter Oumanski
Illustration by Peter Oumanski
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
"At Tara Iti, south of the Mangawhai Heads, a former pine plantation is gradually being restored to native habitat on the windy coastal sand dunes. On a site overlooking the world-renowned golf course is the Dune House, designed by architect Julian Guthrie as a retreat for a family with four children. The clients had holidayed in Palm Springs, a city noted for golf, mid-century modern design and a California desert climate—all of which factored into the brief for an expansive yet relaxed house at Tara Iti."
