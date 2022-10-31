Favorites
The Hyperion Treatment Plant is the largest and oldest wastewater treatment plant in Los Angeles. It can process as much as 850 million gallons of waste each day. When it was constructed in 1894, on the beaches of El Segundo, it simply discharged raw sewage directly into the sea—–today, thankfully, it performs full waste treatment.
The former luxury hotel, Rosslyn Hotel Apartments, opened its doors on Fifth and Main in Downtown L.A. in 1923, and was once one of the largest luxury hotels on the West Coast. The Beaux Arts building now provides homes and services for people in need, using preservation as a tool to integrate affordable housing into market-rate neighborhoods.
