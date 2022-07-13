SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cheryl Kessler

Favorites

View 16 Photos
Studio Schicketanz buried the home's utilities underground, including a propane tank, for design aesthetics and to preserve the surrounding grassland.
Studio Schicketanz buried the home's utilities underground, including a propane tank, for design aesthetics and to preserve the surrounding grassland.
With propane power, the hillside home was able to be built in a spot that overlooks the Bay and Point Lobos.
With propane power, the hillside home was able to be built in a spot that overlooks the Bay and Point Lobos.
"A gas fireplace or fire table can keep guests comfortable on cooler nights, while propane mosquito control devices can be helpful during the warmer months," explains Cordill.
"A gas fireplace or fire table can keep guests comfortable on cooler nights, while propane mosquito control devices can be helpful during the warmer months," explains Cordill.
Pezzan Breeze Sleeper Sofa
Pezzan Breeze Sleeper Sofa
In the great room, a Splendor sofa bed by Innovation, an Eames Wire Base Elliptical table, and an Eames Wire Base Low table sit atop a Tufenkian rug from Dover Rug & Home near a #11 dining table by Skovby.
In the great room, a Splendor sofa bed by Innovation, an Eames Wire Base Elliptical table, and an Eames Wire Base Low table sit atop a Tufenkian rug from Dover Rug & Home near a #11 dining table by Skovby.
Hidden Storage The Murphy bed in the guest bedroom sits behind Montague’s desk, allowing the compact room to function comfortably for working and sleeping at different times. It’s made with customized millwork, Häfele bed hardware, and an Ikea mattress. When it’s open, it reveals hidden shelving. hafele.com ikea.com
Hidden Storage The Murphy bed in the guest bedroom sits behind Montague’s desk, allowing the compact room to function comfortably for working and sleeping at different times. It’s made with customized millwork, Häfele bed hardware, and an Ikea mattress. When it’s open, it reveals hidden shelving. hafele.com ikea.com
A couch—upholstered by local firm Revive Upholstery & Design—slides out on hidden casters and transforms into a full-size bed (with the headboard doubling as a linen cupboard) where guests can sleep. The dining table tucks under a shelf when it’s not pulled out for meals. There’s even vertical storage for canvases for this Portland couple's teenage daughter.
A couch—upholstered by local firm Revive Upholstery & Design—slides out on hidden casters and transforms into a full-size bed (with the headboard doubling as a linen cupboard) where guests can sleep. The dining table tucks under a shelf when it’s not pulled out for meals. There’s even vertical storage for canvases for this Portland couple's teenage daughter.
Propane plays an essential part in outdoor entertainment from outdoor heaters to gas grills.
Propane plays an essential part in outdoor entertainment from outdoor heaters to gas grills.
"Products like propane tankless water heaters allow the owner to have hot water as soon as they arrive while not having to spend money keeping it hot while they are away," says Cordill.
"Products like propane tankless water heaters allow the owner to have hot water as soon as they arrive while not having to spend money keeping it hot while they are away," says Cordill.
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
A low wooden bench running along both sides of the extension is both functional and attractive.
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
Painted Aluminum Tryptic by Tony Mullin; Pankow side table by Civilian; Wood Sculpture by Harbert Reinhold (1960’s); Capsule Mirror by Bi-Rite Studio; Phillips yellow table lamp (rare); Vintage Phillips blue table lamp (rare)
Painted Aluminum Tryptic by Tony Mullin; Pankow side table by Civilian; Wood Sculpture by Harbert Reinhold (1960’s); Capsule Mirror by Bi-Rite Studio; Phillips yellow table lamp (rare); Vintage Phillips blue table lamp (rare)
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.