Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Designed as two structures connected by a vertebrae-like bridge, Gehry described the composition as "Almost touching. It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching.”
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
With previous uses a butcher shop, grocery store, window workshop, hat shop, and a restaurant, the mix-and-match facade feels like an appropriate reflection of the renovated home's varied history.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.