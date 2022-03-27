Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
Farrow &amp; Ball French Gray covers the kitchen cabinetry, fabricated by Toulouse St. Millwork, walls, ceiling, and stove hood. The counters are Arabescato honed marble.
“Color is something I knew going into the home that I really wanted to play with and explore,” says Kara. “I wanted to be a little bolder in this house.” The kitchen’s greys transition to a an earthy red in the breakfast room. Clement Wall Lights from Visual Comfort are mounted on the stove wall.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
Greg utilized cross-laminated timber to construct the home and for its interior finishes.
Their bathroom has floor-to-ceiling sage tiles in the shower, coordinating with the green shade used in the kitchen.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
Floor plan of Temescal Modern Craftsman by Laura Boutelle Architecture
Throughout the interior, the couple emphasized simple materials, such as birch plywood and salvage-yard marble. A pendant by Hay is joined by dining chairs from Design Within reach.
“They were the lightest possible way to support the roof,” says Anton of the raw steel rafter ties in the newly vaulted living room. It’s a detail they’d first used in their ADU several years before.
The main residence offers several outdoor spaces, including an expansive brick terrace and elevated pool in the backyard. A walkway connects to the detached pool house and studio.
Aamer’s paintings hang throughout the apartment, including over the refurbished marble fireplace. Haddock considered Keith and Aamer’s book collection and designed sleek floor-to-ceiling shelving. “After our first Zoom meeting, Tommy came back with renderings that blew us away,” Keith says. “He got what we were trying to do.”
Caesarstone counters are a classic workhorse in the kitchen. Open shelving provides storage and display for pieces picked up around the world.
