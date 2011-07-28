Favorite Play! Spaces

We love to play and love places that celebrate our inner, creative, kidlike selves—we dedicated our July/August 2011 issue to the subjects of families, kids, and play after all. The editors of the new Gingko Press book Play! Indoor and Outdoor hand-selected 58 of the best projects for playing from around the world, ranging in program from day cares to schools to playgrounds. Here we feature five of our favorites from the book (and in an upcoming post we'll showcase another five as well).