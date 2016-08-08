FALL WINTER 2016 | NOX COLLECTION

ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS OF CITYSCAPES AT NIGHT

Inspired by late night cityscapes, the Fall Winter 2016 Collection highlights the electric hues of metropolitan nightlife, as it draws from glimmers of reflective skyscrapers, neon signs, and flickering streetlights. The collection continues to create structural quality bags for the modern urbanite, staying true to the design ethos of innovation and inspiration found in the architectural wonders of the cities in which we dwell.

This season, Designer Tom Pen introduces bold new colors to fit the theme, including Midnight Green and Iron, available in signature SMRT FELT, SUPR FELT, and MCRO SUEDE. These new colors are complimented by Charcoal, Ultramarine, and Black to complete the NOX Collection, through which the aim is to showcase the luminous energy found intertwined with the prominent architectural structures looming over busy streets and night skies.

M.R.K.T. designs its styles with contemporary values and lifestyle in mind. Pulling inspiration from the cities’ vibrant nightlife energy, the innovative styles this season shifts from the warm earth tones to cooler tonal color ways meant to transition effortlessly from a day accessory to a night accessory.

As the sun sets, the vitality of the city awakens.