Fall Design Trend: Native American Design

We've all seen the Native American design trend lately and we think that when mixed properly with modern pieces this trend can be really quite beautiful. When looking to incorporate this trend, look no further than famed Portland, Oregon company Pendleton Woolen Mills. Known for their intricate patterns on blankets and throws inspired by Native American designs and for the softness of their lightweight, 100% pure virgin wool clothing, Pendleton has grown over the last 150 years to provide everything from their traditional offerings to furniture, bath, tabletop and home decor. Perfect for fall, we take you through some of our favorite pieces from Pendleton.