SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Katice Helinski

facades & entries

View 19 Photos
Bear is on his best behavior on the patio, where a mixture of rough-and-ready elements, like the oak logs, designed by Ryan, play off the fleck of the cork panels. “The whole point of the house is that you can see what it’s built from,” says Molly. “So I think it was about embracing that.”
Bear is on his best behavior on the patio, where a mixture of rough-and-ready elements, like the oak logs, designed by Ryan, play off the fleck of the cork panels. “The whole point of the house is that you can see what it’s built from,” says Molly. “So I think it was about embracing that.”
An outdoor shower clad in Western Red Cedar is positioned between the "monocular
An outdoor shower clad in Western Red Cedar is positioned between the "monocular
A custom bench in the mudroom is illuminated by a skylight.
A custom bench in the mudroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
The pine-and-steel outdoor dining table is from Hatch Workshop, while the benches were built by Clifton Craftwork and Design.
The pine-and-steel outdoor dining table is from Hatch Workshop, while the benches were built by Clifton Craftwork and Design.
Inside the enclosed front courtyard, a deck extends off main entrance. The exterior is covered in dark gray stucco, which contrasts with the deck cladding.
Inside the enclosed front courtyard, a deck extends off main entrance. The exterior is covered in dark gray stucco, which contrasts with the deck cladding.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
A view of the connecting vestibule for which the house is named. The exterior is clad entirely in tiles made from recycled rubber and plastic—technically a roofing material—giving the eaveless home a tightly wrapped skin. “Although we used a traditional gabled form, we wanted to clean it up quite a bit,” says Bruns.
A view of the connecting vestibule for which the house is named. The exterior is clad entirely in tiles made from recycled rubber and plastic—technically a roofing material—giving the eaveless home a tightly wrapped skin. “Although we used a traditional gabled form, we wanted to clean it up quite a bit,” says Bruns.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.