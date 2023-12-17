facade
French doors from Bonelli Windows & Doors were installed to satisfy a fire code that called for an aperture in the room. “Our lot is zoned more like industrial,” says Elliot. “We can build tall, up to 50 feet. It’s a good investment property.” The couple worked closely with the contractor, Dan Matarozzi, whom Elliot had worked with on another project. It was he who suggested architect Todd Davis.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.