facade

facade at main entrance
South street facing facade
Front deck and facade
Front facade
The rear of the house continues the same mix of materials as the front facade and includes a long, narrow pool.
Durable fiber-cement HardiePlank clads the rear facade.
French doors from Bonelli Windows & Doors were installed to satisfy a fire code that called for an aperture in the room. “Our lot is zoned more like industrial,” says Elliot. “We can build tall, up to 50 feet. It’s a good investment property.” The couple worked closely with the contractor, Dan Matarozzi, whom Elliot had worked with on another project. It was he who suggested architect Todd Davis.
Aniket Shahane of OA muses, “...the building becomes much more an active participant in the lifecycle of its inhabitants, encouraging them to stay longer, maintain their property, and contribute to a culture that is truly sustainable.”
By using salvaged materials—such as a steel staircase—and doing much of the work themselves, Andrew Moss and Michelle Yanefski built their house in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood for $135 per square foot.
The bones of the original 1940s Garten & Reid Residence are intact; architect Molly Reid played off the 1969 addition with late-mid-century references.
The house that Henri Sayes designed for himself and his wife, Nicole Stock, is distinguished by a cutaway in the cedar cladding that mirrors the angular double-height space within. In the yard, a grassy berm, fashioned from earth excavated for the foundation, takes the place of a fence.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
