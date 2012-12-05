Ezra Stoller's Photography: A Retrospective

Much like his contemporary Balthazar Korab (whose work is featured in the current issue of Dwell), Ezra Stoller's iconic images of post-war America depict the evolution of the Modernist movement. From industrial and commercial spaces to landmark interiors, his extensive portfolio is reincarnated in a long-awaited new monograph, Ezra Stoller: Photographer (Yale University Press, 2012), written by Nina Rappaport and Erica Stoller. Stoller's camera captured some of the most significant Modernist buildings from the 1940s through the 1970s, and will be presented in a partner exhibition at Yossi Milo Gallery from January 24 to March 2, 2013.