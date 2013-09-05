Event Highlights: DIFFA Picnic by Design 2013

Dwell was proud to be the media sponsor for this year's 2nd Annual Picnic By Design. The charity event attracted over 200 talented designers and philanthropists, all there to support DIFFA: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS. The rooftop of the iconic Scholastic building in Soho painted the perfect backdrop for the colorful soiree, which raised over $30,000 for the organization. A group of 45 A-list designers created one-of-a-kind basket settings for guests, including picnic chic creations from Eric Cohler, Tyler Wisler, Marie Aiello, Laura Anderson Barbata, Mike Perry, Jerry Schwartz, Robyn Lea, Toda, Mike Brown (LOT 71), and many more.