Ettore Sottsass Dreamt Up Homes in the Most Memphis Way Possible

A rare look at the ultra vivid watercolors and models that kicked off the Italian architect's creative process.

Architect Ettore Sottsass arrived in Maui in 1989, an architectural model in hand, to share plans with design entrepreneurs Lesley Bailey and Adrian Olabuenaga for a quirky island retreat. The result, one of his few completed residential works, will grace the cover of our upcoming May issue. In anticipation, we retrace the creative process that brought about the geometrically abstract and boldly colorful house on a hill.