Tilia Tower 500

At half the height of its big brother, the Tilia 1000, the more versatile Tilia 500 is perfect for every home looking to enhance design, and focal points through lighting. Transform your space however you like by opting to use the lamp on the floor, on a table, on a shelf, or in the corner. The choice is yours. Incorporate this beautiful handcrafted lamp against a backdrop of modernity or classic style, the natural wood design lends itself to flexibility and design flair.

We take care to handcraft every individual Linden block to ensure its aged to blend harmoniously with modern electrics and archetypal ambience. The unique nature of the wood offers different textures and individual appearances from one lamp to another.