Collection by Aaron Smith

Entryway

Throughout Thornbury House, Olaver Architecture was deliberate about applying "minor alterations to simple forms," to make the so-called "box" addition feel more special. Starting at the entry, a timber-clad, curved corner creates flow.
Wood accents are used throughout as a counterpoint to the texture and cream color of the Dhrangadhra stone. This material mix starts at the entry.
Do you have a question about our Frankston project? We’d love to hear from you. Comment below or visit us on anchorhomes.com.au
Wood accents, evident in casework, doors, and the wood-slat ceiling, provide warmth against the cool, bluestone facade. A large wood-and-steel pivot door serves as a grand entry.
Reclaimed bricks and a pivoting, weathered steel door speak to the industrial flavor and salvaged materials found throughout this office renovation by architecture studio Linehouse. The result is a design that is both dramatic in form and texture, but subtle in its natural palette.
The focal point of the home’s modernized exterior is a custom, wood-and-steel entry gate designed by atelier KS and built by DeFauw Design + Fabrication, a local fabricator who also made custom closing hardware for the piece. Franz and Paré-Mayer paired angled cypress slats with an industrial metal frame to create the entryway. A few paces behind the gate, a large glass door provides direct access to the home, fulfilling the owners’ wish for an entry vestibule that would be separate from the street. The angled wood slats offer privacy from the exterior, while selectively allowing light to penetrate through.
The door to the street boasts a graffiti-resistant paint, rendering even the most tempermental tags temporary.
A honed basalt walkway leads to the re-imagined front door.
“From the city to the house, there’s a big gap. You need to have a space to adjust to the feeling,” says Ashizawa. The long form of the entry corridor does just that, taking cues from Japanese temple architecture to create a moment of intimacy before the awe. “The house is lucky enough to have kind of a magical space.”
